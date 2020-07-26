A 12th Hertford County resident has died from COVID-19, raising the number of deaths from the highly contagious respiratory disease in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region to 41.
ARHS said the person was over 65 and succumbed to complications from the disease.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections surged past 1,000 in the eight-county region on Saturday with the reporting of 45 new cases.
All eight counties reported new cases, with two — Chowan and Bertie — reporting 10 or more. The region's number of lab-confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease now stands at 1,023.
The number of active cases also rose by 41 and now stands at 220. Every county in the eight-county region also saw an increase in active cases, with the same two — Chowan and Bertie — seeing increases of 10 or more.
Chowan's cases grew from 76 to 92 while its active cases grew from 31 to 47. Bertie, which became the third county in ARHS' region to surpass 200 cases, saw its cases grow from 194 to 204. Its active cases also grew by 10 — from 26 to 36.
Every other county except Gates, which reported one more case, saw both their total case counts and active cases grew by at least two.
The surge in new cases in the region is not being driven by new infections at nursing homes, assisted living centers or prison facilities.
ARHS reported Friday that the outbreak of five cases at Ahoskie Assisted Living in Hertford County has been resolved. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers an outbreak of COVID-19 — at least two cases — to be over when there is no evidence of continued transmission of the disease at a facility. Typically that's 28 days after the latest onset of the disease in a symptomatic person or the last specimen collection in an asymptomatic person.
ARHS previously reported that the outbreak of 71 cases and 14 deaths at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. And the NCDHHS has reported the outbreak of 72 cases and eight deaths at Ahoskie House in Hertford County has been resolved.
ARHS reported Friday that a second outbreak of four staff cases of COVID-19 at Bertie Correctional Institution "remains stable." The health agency previously reported outbreaks at Pasquotank Correctional Institution and the privately-operated Rivers Correctional Center in Winton to be resolved.
ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said Friday that while the agency is "happy to report" that COVID-19 cases have stabilized, ARHS is "concerned about the steady increase in COVID-19 case activity across the region."
“Over the past week we have seen a rise in new cases and, therefore, active cases in each of our eight counties," he said. "Last week at this time, we were at 87 active cases total and this week we are at 179 active cases."
While the recent increase in testing is "a contributing factor" to the rise in cases, Betts said, the increase is also "in line" with COVID-19 trends in neighboring health districts in both North Carolina and Virginia.
"This trend, while not unexpected, is very concerning and is a stark reminder of the need to protect yourself and your loved ones, and why we are still in the Safer At Home Phase 2 Executive Order," Betts said, referring to Gov. Roy Cooper's recent decision to keep the state in Phase 2 of his reopening plan following a rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Betts said ARHS continues to urge people to limit their exposure to the virus by "staying home as much as possible" and to exercise social distancing and wear a face covering if they have to go out.
"This virus impacts people in many different ways and we want everyone to stay safe and healthy,” he said.