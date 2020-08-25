Two more Hertford County residents died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the eight-county region crossed two thresholds in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said one of the Hertford residents was between the ages of 50 and 64, while the other was over 65.
The two deaths raise the total number of those who’ve died from the highly contagious disease in Hertford County to 15 while the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 51 in ARHS’ eight-county region.
The number of cases in the region, meanwhile, rose above 1,900 on Tuesday.
Hertford County, which now has 481 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, reported the largest increase in cases since Friday: 44.
Pasquotank County, which crossed the threshold of 500 cases over the weekend and now has 512, reported an increase of 29 cases since Friday.
Ten of the cases in Pasquotank are at Elizabeth City State University, which saw its case count rise by six over the past week.
According to the campus’s COVID-19 Reporting webpage, eight ECSU students and two staff members have now tested positive for the virus. While both staff cases are still active, only five of the student cases are, according to the webpage.
Bertie County, which now has reported 367 cases, saw an increase of 20 since Friday.
Among other counties, Perquimans, which crossed the 100-case threshold over the weekend and now has 111, saw its cases increase by 13. Chowan’s case count also rose by 13 to 187.
No other area county reported an increase of more than seven cases since Friday.
The number of active cases, meanwhile fell to 255, a decrease of 13 since Friday.
Pasquotank County was reporting the largest number of active cases: 67. Hertford was next with 50. Bertie had 33; Perquimans, 28; Chowan, 27; and Camden, 25. Gates had 17 active cases and Currituck had 8.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries — those considered to have recovered from the virus — since Friday rose by 146, which is actually greater than the number of new cases — 134 — since then.
As of Tuesday, the number of those who’ve recovered from the virus in the region was 1,606, which is 84 percent of all cases. That compares to a recovery rate of 86 percent statewide. As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 157,741 COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 136,630 are presumed to have recovered, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.