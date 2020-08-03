Two more Pasquotank County residents died Monday from COVID-19, as the number of those in the eight-county region who’ve contracted the respiratory diseased neared 1,300.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported the two COVID-19 deaths Monday afternoon. One person was between the ages of 50 and 64 while the other was over age 65, ARHS said.
The deaths raise the number who’ve died from the virus in Pasquotank to 19 and the number in ARHS’ eight-county region to 43.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in region, meanwhile, grew by 94 since Friday to 1,296.
Chowan County reported the largest rise in cases since Friday, 24, raising its total to 144. Hertford County was second with 22 new cases, raising its total to 295. Bertie County was third with 17 new cases, raising its total to 249. Pasquotank was fourth with 13 new cases, raising its total to 359.
Perquimans and Camden both reported seven news cases, while Gates reported four. Currituck did not report any new cases since Friday.
The number of active cases in the region, meanwhile, grew to 378, an increase of 137 from Friday.
Hertford County reported the highest number of active cases: 83. Pasquotank reported the second-highest number, 53. Chowan was third with 46; Bertie was fourth with 33; and Camden was fifth with 26.
The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services reported an additional 1,313 COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the statewide total to 126,532. The number of virus-related deaths rose to 1,982.
DHHS also reported Monday that 105,093 persons who’ve contracted COVID-19 have recovered from the disease. That’s more than 83 percent of total cases.
In ARHS’ eight-county region, 971 persons who’ve contracted COVID-19 have recovered. That’s 75 percent of total cases.