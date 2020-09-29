Two residents have died in a second outbreak of COVID-19 at an Elizabeth City nursing home, the region's health department reported Monday.
The COVID-19 deaths at Elizabeth City Heath and Rehabilitation were two of the three reported by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Monday. ARHS reported the third death in Chowan County.
All three persons were over 65 and died of complications from the highly contagious respiratory disease, ARHS said.
The deaths increase the number of COVID-related fatalities in Pasquotank County to 33 and to three in Chowan. The number of virus-related deaths in ARHS' eight-county region rose to 88.
The two COVID-19 deaths at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation were the 15th and 16th reported at the skilled nursing facility in Elizabeth City. Fourteen resident deaths were reported at ECHR during a first COVID outbreak, which began in early May and was resolved in late June. During that outbreak, 71 cases of COVID-19 were reported, 50 involving residents and 21 involving staff.
The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services considers an outbreak to be two or more cases of COVID at congregate living facilities like nursing homes, assisted living centers and prisons. NCDHHS considers an outbreak to be over when there is no evidence of continued transmission of the disease. Typically that’s 28 days after the latest onset of COVID-19 in a symptomatic person or the last specimen collection from an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
According to NCDHHS data, the second outbreak of COVID-19 at ECHR, which began earlier this month, involved 19 cases as of Friday. Eleven of the cases involved residents and eight involved staff.
The three COVID-19 deaths on Monday came as the COVID-19 case count in ARHS' eight-county region surpassed 3,000 and the number of cases in North Carolina and COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. both surpassed 200,000.
ARHS Director Battle Betts on Friday described the milestones in North Carolina cases and U.S. deaths as "a stark reminder of the impact of the pandemic."
Betts also noted that as the region enters the seventh month of the pandemic, "it is obvious we have reached and even bypassed historic levels of previous pandemics and severe flu seasons."
He noted that COVID-19 related deaths are now the third leading cause of death in the nation, "far surpassing death rates for flu and pneumonia."
Betts said while he's optimistic about how ARHS and its health partners "continue to make a difference" in responding to the coronavirus, he is concerned about the upcoming flu season and the effect it will have.
Even so, he "truly believes," he said, that social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as good hygiene and sanitation practices, will "turn the tide" on the pandemic, "minimizing illness and preventing deaths."
Of the 3,043 COVID-19 cases reported in ARHS' eight-county region, the number of active cases was 383 — about 12.5 percent of cases. Among area counties, Pasquotank, Chowan, Hertford and Currituck counties accounted for the bulk of the active cases — more than 300.
Meanwhile, the number of those who've recovered from COVID-19 surpassed 2,500 on Monday — about 84 percent of all cases. Statewide, the number of those who've recovered from the disease rose to 184,422 on Monday — about 88.5 percent of the more than 208,000 cases.
Betts also noted last week that ARHS had noticed additional COVID cases being reported in the region that arose from COVID tests conducted as long as four months ago.
"Staff are currently reviewing each case and conducting case investigations to determine what caused this late feed and are working with state and local partners to resolve those concerns," he said.
Betts also noted that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has also now reporting what are known as "probable" cases of COVID. He said patients with a positive molecular test are defined as "confirmed" cases of COVID, while those with a positive antigen test but not a positive molecular test are now defined as "probable" cases of the disease.
According to the NCDHS website, the state had as of Monday 203,568 positive molecular cases of COVID and 4,680 antigen positive cases.
Betts also noted that DHHS has also launched a COVID-19 exposure notification app called SlowCOVIDNC. The app sends the user's phone an alert whenever he or she might have been exposed to someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.
State officials have said the app is completely anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data. The app can be downloaded at https://www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc.