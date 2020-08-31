Three more Hertford County residents died Monday from COVID-19, raising the eight-county region's death toll from the coronavirus to 58.
All three Hertford residents were over age 65 and died of complications from the highly contagious respiratory disease, Albemarle Regional Health Services said Monday.
The three deaths — the 16th, 17th and 18th reported in Hertford County — came as the eight-county region's COVID-19 case count neared 2,200 and Hertford's rose above Pasquotank's to lead the region.
As of Monday, Hertford County was reporting 549 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to Pasquotank's 548. Pasquotank was reporting more active cases than Hertford, however, 88 to 74. Pasquotank also has reported six more deaths than Hertford, with 24.
Regionwide, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 374, an increase of 65 since Friday. Bertie, which has 435 total cases, was reporting 65 active cases on Monday. Chowan County, with 220 total cases, was reporting 50 active cases. Perquimans, with 138 total cases, was reporting 42 active cases. No other area county had more than 22 active cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS' eight counties jumped by 138 since Friday, with nearly half that increase being reported on Saturday. The increase coincided with a report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday that approximately 1,000 positive test results from earlier in August were only reported to DHHS by LabCorp within a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday.
"The Department is working with LabCorp to understand the cause of the delayed reporting; however, LabCorp confirmed that individuals were not delayed in receiving their results," DHHS said on its website.
LabCorp's acknowledged delay in reporting positive test results raised the state's overall COVID-19 cases by more than 2,500 on Saturday, one of the largest single-day rise in cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began. As of Monday, the number of cases in North Carolina was 167,313.
A spokeswoman for ARHS said Monday it was the agency's "assumption" that at least part of the eight county region's increase in cases since Friday was attributed to LabCorp's delayed reporting.