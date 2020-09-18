The district health department has reported four more deaths from COVID-19, including the first Currituck County resident to die from the respiratory disease and the region’s second fatality younger than 50.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said Friday the Currituck resident was over 65 and that their death was connected to a coronavirus outbreak at Currituck House, an assisted living facility.
ARHS also reported the 31st COVID-19-related death in Pasquotank County and the 27th virus-related death in Hertford County.
ARHS said the Pasquotank resident was over 65 and that their death was connected to a COVID-19 outbreak at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City, an assisted living facility where seven residents have now died.
The Hertford County resident was between the ages of 24-50, and their death was not connected to an ongoing outbreak in the county, ARHS said. The person was the second in Hertford in that age group to die of complications from COVID-19.
An eighth Bertie County resident died on Thursday, ARHS said. That person was over age 65 and their death was not connected to an ongoing facility outbreak, ARHS said.
The four deaths raise the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight-county region to 78.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region neared 2,700 on Friday — an increase of 167 cases from a week ago. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 343, an increase roughly 20 cases from a week ago.
Three counties — Hertford, with 107; Pasquotank, with 89; and Chowan, with 61 — had a combined 75 percent of all active cases.
The number of those considered to have recovered from the disease reached 2,261 on Friday — an increase of 143 from a week ago and 84 percent of all cases.
ARHS also released data on COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities: nursing homes, assisted living centers and prisons.
According to that data, Accordius at Creekside is reporting the largest number of positive cases: 76. That includes 55 residents and 21 staff. A total of 11 Creekside residents have died from the virus, according to ARHS.
Windsor House in Bertie County has the second-largest number of COVID-19 cases: 26. That includes 21 resident and five staff cases. One Windsor House resident has died from the disease.
Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City has the third-largest COVID-19 case count: 25. That includes 19 residents and six staff.
Currituck House Assisted Living is next, with 10 resident and four staff cases. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center has seven resident and six staff cases.
Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor and Gates House were the only two congregate facilities currently reporting more staff cases than resident cases. Brian Center has five staff and two resident cases; Gates House has five staff and one resident cases.
In addition, Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Hertford has reported two staff cases, and Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Bertie has one staff and one resident cases.
ARHS also released its weekly surveillance report on Friday that tracks COVID-19 trends. According to that report, persons ages 25-49 continue to contract COVID-19 at a higher percentage than other groups. Persons ages 50-64 were next, with 23.4 percent of cases, while persons 65 and older make up 21.6 percent of current cases. Persons ages 24 and younger make up roughly 18 percent of cases.
However, the overwhelming majority of persons in the region who’ve died from COVID-19 — 81 percent — were ages 65 and older. Persons ages 50-64 make up 16.6 percent of deaths, while two residents ages 25-49 have now died from the virus.
Women continue to contract the disease at a higher rate than men — 56.6 percent versus 43.3 percent. However, men continue to die in greater numbers from the disease than women — 62.8 percent versus 37.1 percent.
The report also shows more whites than Blacks contracting COVID-19 among those whose race is known — 42.4 percent versus 40 percent. However, more Blacks than whites have died from the disease — 47.4 percent versus 43.6 percent.
The surveillance report also shows three counties in ARHS’ region with higher incident rates for COVID-19 than the state rate of 182.13 cases per 10,000 people. Hertford’s rate of 281.71 cases per 10,000 people was the state’s fifth highest, while Bertie’s rate of 279.73 was sixth highest.
Chowan County, with a rate of 214.44 cases per 10,000 people, also has a rate higher than the state’s. Pasquotank, with a rate of 167.58, had the region’s fourth-highest.
The report also showed the region’s positive rate for COVID-19 tests was about 6 percent. That’s above the state’s positive rate of 5.1 percent. Two counties in the region — Bertie and Chowan — had positive rates of 9.5 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively.