While none of Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight counties are seeing what state officials consider “critical” community spread of COVID-19, five, including Pasquotank, are seeing “substantial” spread of the virus.
That’s according to a report on the COVID-19 County Alert System released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.
The report, which is designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the virus is spreading in their community, contains recommendations for individuals, businesses and organizations as well as local governments on how to slow the virus’ spread.
DHHS’ recommendations to local governments include adoption of ordinances allowing fines on those who violate COVID restrictions, more enforcement of mass gathering limits and the statewide mask-wearing mandate, and consideration of ending onsite alcohol sales earlier than 11 p.m.
The new COVID-19 Alert System divides counties into three tiers: red, designating “critical” community spread; orange, which indicates “substantial” spread; and yellow, designating “significant” spread.
Pasquotank, Currituck, Perquimans, Hertford and Bertie are currently orange tier counties, while Camden, Chowan and Gates are designated yellow tier counties.
According to DHHS, 10 counties — four in eastern and southeastern North Carolina and six in the western part of the state — are currently designated as red tier counties. Forty-three are orange tier counties, while the other 47 are yellow tier counties.
DHHS said where a county falls on the alert system depends on its performance on three metrics: case rate (the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people); the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive over 14 days; and hospital impact.
In the last metric, each county is given a score based on the impact COVID is having on hospitals in their community. The score is a composite of the county’s percent of COVID cases requiring hospitalization, COVID-related visits to a hospital’s emergency department, number of staffed open hospital beds and critical staffing shortages over 14 days.
Counties categorized as red are reporting more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases, DHHS said. They also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” impact on hospitals because of COVID.
Counties categorized as orange are reporting between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, with at least new 21 cases. They also have test positive rates of between 8% and 10% and are seeing a “moderate” COVID impact on hospitals.
According to the County Alert System report, Pasquotank County has a 14-day case rate of 231 and a 14-day test positivity rate of 9%. COVID cases in the county are having a “low” impact on hospitals, however.
Albemarle Regional Health Services, the eight-county health department that includes Pasquotank, reported Wednesday the county had a total of 1,007 COVID cases, only 66 of which were considered active.
Pasquotank Manager Sparty Hammett said Wednesday the county’s Emergency Management Control Group had not yet had a chance to review the new COVID data in the state’s alert system report. He said he expected the group — which includes himself, the interim city manager, the city’s assistant city manager, the city’s mayor, the Board of Commissioners chairman and the emergency management coordinator — would discuss the data at its next meeting.
Hammett said when the control group previously discussed whether to recommend stronger enforcement measures, it decided not to because “we didn’t think the information justified it.”
Given the new information DHHS released this week, “I could see at the very minimum us having a public information campaign to get more citizens to wear masks and to end mass gatherings,” he said.
With cases surging almost everywhere, Hammett said it’s critical for citizens to understand that, despite their fatigue with the virus, “COVID is not going away.”
“We don’t want to slip back to Phase I or even Phase II,” he said, referring to previous stages of North Carolina’s COVID restrictions. “Our businesses got hit pretty hard and we don’t want them to be hit with another lockdown.”
Perquimans County, according to the alert system report, has a 14-day case rate of 260 and a 14-day percent positive rate of 10.9%. Like Pasquotank, its COVID cases are having a low impact on hospitals.
According to ARHS, 303 total COVID cases have been reported in Perquimans, only 34 of which were still active.
Perquimans Manager Frank Heath noted his staff and county commissioners just received the information about the alert system on Tuesday, so there are no immediate plans to implement any of the state’s recommendations.
“I’m waiting to see what the reaction from commissioners will be,” he said. “If there’s a groundswell from the board (for discussing new measures), we’ll react to it.”
Heath said Perquimans’ positive test rate appears to be why the county was put in the “orange” category. He noted that the county’s case rate wasn’t as high as others in the tier.
Currituck County, according to the alert system, had a 14-day case rate of 180.1 and a 14-day percent positive rate of 8.5% Its COVID cases’ hospital impact is also low.
ARHS reported Wednesday that Currituck has 292 total COVID cases, 36 of which are considered active.
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said in an email Wednesday county officials will likely have a response to the alert system response on Thursday.
Bertie County had the highest 14-day case rate per 100,000 people in the region: 343.1. Its positive case rate was 8.3% and its hospital impact was low.
According to ARHS, Bertie reported 805 total COVID cases as of Tuesday, 49 of which were active.
In Hertford County, the 14-day case rate was 207, the positive test rate was 8.2%, and hospital impact was low. The county reported 922 total cases on Tuesday, 23 of them active.
In an email, ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill called the state’s new alert system “another good tool to monitor case activity levels.”
As for whether ARHS supports local governments imposing stiffer measures like fining those who violate COVID restrictions, Underhill said the agency would rather see a more comprehensive statewide approach to enforcement.
“ARHS is of the belief that all of our county partners are doing all they can to mitigate the spread of the virus,” she said. “ARHS does not believe it would be advisable for all 100 counties to set up individual rules and ordinances, as this would only serve to confuse the public. We are hopeful that any more stringent measures that may be needed will come from the State level to be applied in a consistent manner.”
Underhill said there are already tools available for state officials to use to “incentivize” compliance with rules on mask-wearing, social distancing and occupancy limits.
“Most business and citizens are doing their part to comply with these measures to protect others, but for those that do not there are licensing and permit options available to temporarily suspend operations of noncompliant businesses,” she said.
For example, the state could tie food and lodging permits, nursing home licenses, and ABC permits to compliance with COVID restrictions, Underhill said. She described that as “far more beneficial than any local government ordinance or Board of Health rule.”
“Ultimately, compliance rests with each individual citizen taking responsibility for their own actions and behaviors,” she added.