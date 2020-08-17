The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association updated its plan for fall sports.
The association announced in a memo posted on its website on Aug. 6 that fall sports for its member schools will begin next month with low and moderate risk sports.
The NCISAA lists low risk sports as cross country, women’s golf and tennis. Moderate risk sports are field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
Football is listed as a high risk sport.
On Aug. 10, NCISAA member schools were allowed to begin practice and other athletic activities for fall sports.
Beginning the week of Sept. 8, member schools may conduct games and scrimmages for low risk sports.
The week of Sept. 14, games and scrimmages for moderate risk sports are permitted.
Albemarle School is a member of the NCISAA and sponsors high school varsity boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ soccer and volleyball in the fall.
Albemarle School athletic director Tim Dunn confirmed Monday afternoon the school will play sports in the fall.
Albemarle School plans to begin its cross country season on Sept. 8, while soccer and volleyball will begin on Sept. 14.
The association notes activities related to football are postponed until at least Sept. 11.
The NCISAA said all dates are subject to change and each member school may choose the aforementioned dates or a later time.
The association added it has created three sets of minimum standards that all member schools are required to follow in preparation for fall sports.
Universal and Practice/Training minimum standards have been released to member schools and competition standards will be released as the association approaches actual start dates for games.
The NCISAA initially stated in a July 20 news release its member schools planned to begin fall sports practices and activities on Aug. 10 if the state of North Carolina advanced to Phase 3 of reopening.
On Aug. 5, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 of reopening for a third time. Phase 2 is expected to expire at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
On March 27, Cooper’s executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic went into effect.
The executive order banned most activities to combat the spread of COVID-19.