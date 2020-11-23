Perquimans and Bertie counties are now among 20 North Carolina counties seeing “critical” community spread of COVID-19, while Camden County has joined the 42 seeing “substantial” community spread of the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its updated COVID-19 County Alert System report on Monday. DHHS says the reports are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the virus is spreading in their community.
In a related development, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported three more COVID-related deaths in the region on Monday, increasing the total number of those who’ve died from the respiratory disease to 133.
One death was reported at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation center in Bertie County. A second was reported at Edenton House Assisted Living Center in Chowan County. A third unrelated to any ongoing facility outbreak was reported in Gates County. All three people were over 65, ARHS said.
To compile the County Alert System report, DHHS compared counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
DHHS then categorized counties into three tiers, with those coded red reporting critical community spread; those coded orange seeing substantial community spread; and those coded yellow seeing “significant” spread.
Based on COVID data collected from Nov. 6-19, the new report shows twice as many counties with critical levels of community spread of the virus as last week. Last week, no area counties were coded red. This week two are: Perquimans and Bertie.
Also in the new report, Camden has joined 41 other counties seeing substantial community spread of the virus. Those orange-coded counties include Pasquotank and Hertford.
Currituck County, which in last week’s CAS report was coded orange, is coded yellow in the new report. It joins Chowan and Gates counties among the 38 statewide showing what DHHS considers significant community spread of the virus.
Last week, both Perquimans and Bertie were included in the orange tier of counties and Camden was among those in the yellow tier.
DHHS said where a county falls on the alert system depends on its performance on three metrics: case rate (the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people); the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive over 14 days; and hospital impact.
In the last metric, hospital impact includes the county’s percent of COVID cases requiring hospitalization, COVID-related visits to a hospital’s emergency department, number of staffed open hospital beds and critical hospital staffing shortages over 14 days.
Counties in the red tier are reporting more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases, DHHS said. They also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” impact on hospitals because of COVID.
According to the County Alert System report, Bertie has a 14-day case rate of 501.4 and a test positivity rate of 10.4%. In last week’s report, its case rate per 100,000 people was 343.1 and its test positivity rate was 8.3%. In both reports, its hospitalization impact was low.
Perquimans has a 14-day case rate of 326.8 and a test positivity rate of 11.5%. In last week’s report, Perquimans’ 14-day case rate was 260 and its 14-day percent positive rate was 10.9%. It’s hospitalization impact in both reports also remains low.
Counties in the orange tier, meanwhile, reported between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, with at least new 21 cases in that time. They also have test positive rates of between 8% and 10% and are seeing a “moderate” COVID impact on hospitals.
Camden reported a 14-day case rate of 220.9 and a test positivity rate of 10.2%. Its hospitalization impact also was low. In the first report, Camden’s case rate was 174.8 and its test positivity rate was 10.9%. Camden’s case and positive test rates actually met the threshold for the red tier but the county didn’t report the minimum 42 new cases needed.
Currituck County, which dropped to the yellow tier in Monday’s report, actually saw its case rate increase from the first report — 223.3 versus 180.1. Its test positive rate, however, dropped from 8.5% to 8% in the new report.
Pasquotank County, which remained in the orange tier, also saw its case rate increase — from 231 to 243.6. But its positivity rate fell — from 9% in the first report to 8.4% in the second.
Chowan County, which remained in the yellow tier, reported a case rate of 279.7 but a positive test rate of 4.4%. In the first report, its case rate was 236.7 and its positive test rate was also 4.4%. Its case rate qualified the county for the orange tier but it apparently didn’t reach the threshold of 21 new cases.
For counties at both the red and orange tiers, DHHS’ recommendations to local governments include adoption of ordinances allowing fines on those who violate COVID restrictions, more enforcement of mass gathering limits and the statewide mask-wearing mandate, and consideration of ending onsite alcohol sales earlier than 11 p.m.