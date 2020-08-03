Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and Camden County have all declared states of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias' arrival in the region this evening.
The Pasquotank-Camden region remains under a tropical storm warning as Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — moves toward the Carolinas where it's expected to make landfall later today somewhere between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington.
The National Weather Service says Isaias, which is currently a tropical storm, is forecast to gain strength and become a hurricane before it makes landfall.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders noted at 1 p.m. Monday that Isaias "has sped up" and is now expected to reach the North Carolina coast this evening. It will then gain speed and exit the state by mid-day on Tuesday, she said.
On its current track, Isaias will bring maximum sustained winds of 40-50 mph with gusts of 60-65 mph, Saunders said. Winds are forecast to pick up after 2 a.m. Tuesday with the worst of the winds expected between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Expect peak south southeast winds for a six- to eight-hour period, she said.
The storm is also projected to dump between an inch and inch and a half of rainfall on the region. The rainfall will cause minor to moderate river flooding, according to a city press release.
Chowan officials are projecting winds in excess of 40 mph, with gusts of 60-70 possible, and rainfall of between 2-6 inches.
The area will also be under a storm surge warning from 2 a.m. Tuesday until to midnight Tuesday. Storm surge of 2-4 feet above normally dry ground is possible on the northern side of the Albemarle Sound and along the Pasquotank River, Saunders said.
There is also an increased threat of tornadoes across the region during the storm, Saunders said. The region will be at the greatest threat for tornadoes after 11 p.m. tonight until around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, she said.
Because of Isaias' strong winds, the city has already suspended trash pickup on Tuesday, rescheduling it for Wednesday.
Elizabeth City State University also postponed the move-in of students which was scheduled to start Monday.
Chowan County and the town of Edenton also declared states of emergency today. Both noted their declarations do not impose any restrictions such as curfews or bans on the sale of alcohol or firearms.
Chowan and Edenton officials said town and county offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday for non-essential personnel. Also, the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education has rescheduled its meeting for Aug. 11.
The Perquimans County Schools offices will open at 10 a.m. Albemarle Regional Health Services offices also will open at 10 a.m.
In addition, the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority's buses will not run on Tuesday.