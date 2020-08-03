Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 77F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%.