The Pasquotank-Camden area remains under a tropical storm warning as Isaias continues on a path that has it making landfall on the North Carolina or South Carolina coast sometime this evening.
The tropical storm is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane, packing winds of 74 mph or more, later today as it nears the coast. Isaias is forecast to move northward today and then move inland over the North Carolina or South Carolina coast tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, the Elizabeth City area, if the storm stays on its current track, should see tropical force winds of 40-50 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, starting late tonight and continuing into Tuesday morning.
Winds that powerful, along with saturated ground from heavy rainfall, make downed trees and power outages likely, the weather service said. Residents are urged to make preparations in case they lose power.
Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said Sunday up to three inches of rain are possible during Isaias' pass over the area. Saunders also said the Pasquotank-Camden area should see the storm's worst conditions between 4 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.
Forecasters say Isaias will likely make landfall somewhere between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the coast from South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City.
As of 8 a.m. today, Isaias' center was about 100 miles east southeast of Jacksonville, Florida, and had top sustained winds of 70 mph.