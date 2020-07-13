Albemarle Regional Health Services reported an 11th COVID-19 death in Hertford County on Monday.
ARHS said the Hertford County resident was over 65 and died from complications from the disease. The death was not connected to any current outbreak of the novel coronavirus at any facility in Hertford County, an ARHS spokeswoman said.
The death was the 37th reported in ARHS’ eight-county region.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ region, meanwhile, grew to 742 as Pasquotank, Currituck and Hertford counties each reported one new case and Camden reported three.
Pasquotank has now reported 243 cases, only 26 of which are still active. Of Hertford’s 157 cases, only five are still active. Of Currituck’s 25 cases, only four are active. Of Camden’s 38 cases, nine are active.
Regionwide, only 60 cases remained active as of Monday. That’s only about 8 percent of all cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 87,528 on Monday, an increase of 1,827 from Sunday. The number of deaths rose to 1,510, an increase of seven from Sunday.
The number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged from Sunday at 1,040. Nearly 20,900 more COVID-19 tests were completed on Monday, raising the number to more than 1.2 million.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released a report Monday indicating 67,124 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus. That’s a rate of 76.6 percent. That’s lower than the 87.7 percent recovery rate in ARHS’ eight-county region where 651 patients have recovered.
DHHS considers 14 days as the recovery period for someone contracting COVID-19 who doesn’t require hospitalization, 28 days for someone who does require hospitalization.