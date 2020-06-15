Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain likely. High 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.