A day after reporting three COVID-19 deaths at a nursing home in Bertie County, the region’s health department reported two more virus-related deaths at a Bertie assisted living center.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said Tuesday two people over age 65 at Windsor House died of complications from COVID. The deaths follow those of three persons at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center, also in Windsor, on Monday.
The deaths at Windsor House were the fifth and sixth reported at the assisted living facility. ARHS reported on Friday that 23 Windsor House residents and 10 staff members had contracted COVID and that four residents had died from the virus.
The two COVID deaths on Tuesday increase the number in Bertie to 19 and raise the virus’s death toll in ARHS’ eight-county region to 112.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight counties surpassed 3,600 on Tuesday. Of that number, 310 were active.
Pasquotank County, with 106, and Chowan County, with 89, accounted for the bulk of active cases. No other county had more than 32.
The number of those who’ve recovered the from disease in the region rose to 3,179 — 88 percent of all cases.