Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Hertford County, raising the death toll in the county to 31 and 85 across ARHS’ eight-county region.
ARHS said both victims of the respiratory disease were over 65 and that one was a resident of Accordius at Creekside, a nursing home in Ahoskie where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 71 COVID-19 cases have been reported at Creekside, 55 involving patients and 16 involving staff. The resident who died Thursday was the 13th at Creekside to succumb to complications from COVID-19, ARHS said.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region surpassed 2,900 on Thursday. Of the 2,918 cases, 342 were active — about 11.7 percent.
Four counties — Pasquotank, with 104 active cases and 692 total; Chowan, with 78 active cases and 335 total; Hertford, with 59 active cases and 732 total; and Currituck, with 52 active cases and 177 total — accounted for the bulk of the active cases. No other county had more than 21.
The number of those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 in the eight counties rose to 2,492 — 85 percent of total cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,600 to 198,189. The number of virus-related deaths rose to 3,356 and those hospitalized because of the disease remained stable at 902.
The statewide positive rate for COVID-19 tests fell to 4.8 percent. Among area counties, only Chowan, with an 8.8 percent positive rate, and Bertie, with a 6.7 percent rate, had higher rates than the state.