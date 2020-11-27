Albemarle Regional Health Services reported two more COVID-related deaths in Hertford County on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the novel coronavirus in that county to 41 and across ARHS' eight counties to 136.
ARHS said both persons were over 65 and died of complications from the respiratory disease. One of the deaths was connected to the ongoing COVID outbreak at Creekside Care and Rehabilitation in Ahoskie, ARHS said.
As of Wednesday, 17 residents of the nursing home have died after contracting COVID, according to ARHS data. The outbreak at Creekside remains the largest in ARHS' eight counties currently. One-hundred twenty-seven cases have been reported at the nursing home, 89 involving residents and 38 involving staff.
The second-largest current COVID outbreak in the eight-county region is at Bertie Correctional Center, where 61 cases have been reported, 33 involving inmates and 28 involving staff.
Of the five other outbreaks, three are at nursing homes and two others at assisted living centers. Brookdale Assisted Living in Elizabeth City is the only one in the immediate area. Six residents and two staff members have contracted the virus there.
ARHS also reported Friday that total COVID cases in the region have now surpassed 4,500. Of that number, 430 were considered active. Pasquotank County had the largest number of active cases: 116. Bertie County was next with 71, followed by Chowan with 61.
ARHS also reported that 4,022 people who've contracted the virus have now recovered from it. That's about 87% of all cases.