The regional health department reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, two of which were connected to ongoing outbreaks of the respiratory disease at congregate living facilities.
Two of the deaths were reported in Hertford County, one at Accordius at Creekside nursing home in Ahoskie, Albemarle Regional Health Services said. Both Hertford residents were over 65, ARHS said.
The other COVID-19 death was reported at Windsor House in Bertie County, ARHS said. That person also was over 65.
The death at Creekside was the 12th reported at the nursing home. ARHS said Friday Creekside had 76 positive cases of COVID-19, 55 involving residents and 21 involving staff.
The Windsor House death was the second at the Windsor-based assisted living facility. As of Friday, Windsor House had 21 resident and five staff cases of COVID-19.
Monday's deaths increased the number connected to the virus to 29 in Hertford County and to nine in Bertie County. Across ARHS' eight-county region, the death toll from COVID-19 is now 81.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in the eight-county region surpassed 2,800 on Monday — an increase of 123 cases since Friday.
The number of active virus cases in the region rose to 362 — an increase of 19 since Friday.
Of the eight counties, Pasquotank, which has 677 total cases, had the largest number of active cases: 112. Chowan County, which had 313 cases as of Monday, had the second-largest number of active cases, 68. Hertford County, which now has 693 cases, was third with 61; Currituck, which has 156 cases, was fourth with 49; and Gates County, with 127 cases, was fifth with 31.
No other county in the region had more than 17 active cases.
The number of persons in the region who've tested positive for COVID and recovered from the virus rose to 2,374 — an increase of 113. That's roughly 85 percent of all cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released data Monday showing 176,422 people in the state have now recovered from COVID-19. That's 90 percent of all cases.
According to DHHS, the state's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 3,247 on Monday while the number of those hospitalized with the disease remained stable at 885.
DHHS also reported Monday that more than 2.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state with the positive test rate currently at 5.4 percent. Two area counties — Chowan, with a 9.4 percent positive rate, and Bertie, with a 7.6 percent rate — had rates higher than the state's.