Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting two COVID-19 deaths in Bertie County, increasing the death toll in ARHS’ eight-county region to 90.
ARHS said one of the persons died of complications from the respiratory disease on Tuesday, and the other died on Wednesday. The person who died Tuesday was between the ages of 50 and 64; the person who died Wednesday was over 65.
The COVID-19 deaths were the 10th and 11th reported in Bertie County.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases grew to nearly 3,100 on Wednesday. Of that number, 352 were active as of Tuesday.
Chowan County, with 95 active cases Tuesday; Pasquotank County with 74; Hertford with 74; Currituck County with 40; and Bertie with 37 had the bulk of the active cases. No other county was reporting more than 22.
The number of persons who’ve recovered from COVID-19, meanwhile, rose to 2,617 on Tuesday.