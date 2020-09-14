Two more Pasquotank County residents have died from COVID-19, raising the death toll from the respiratory disease to 29 in the county and to 71 in the eight-county region.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported the two deaths on Monday, saying both persons were over 65.
Statewide, 3,060 persons have now died from COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases in ARHS’ eight counties rose to 2,579, an increase of 64 from Friday. The number of active cases rose only one from Friday: to 328.
Hertford County, with 641 cases, and Pasquotank, with 630 cases, had the most active cases, 84 and 90, respectively. Chowan County, which has 281 total cases, had 55 active cases but no other county in the region had more than 35.
Elizabeth City State University, meanwhile, was reporting 18 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, 16 involving students and two involving staff members. Of those cases, only six — five students and one staff member — were active. Five students were in quarantine after testing positive, ECSU said.
The number of persons who’ve recovered from COVID-19 in the eight-county region rose by 62 to 2,180. That’s roughly 84.5% of all cases.
DHHS said Monday that statewide, 167,257 persons with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease. That’s 90% of the 185,781 lab-confirmed cases in the state.
DHHS also said 2.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed as of Monday. The positive test rate in the state was 4.8 percent.
Of area counties, only Bertie County, which has 515 cases, nine of them active, and Pasquotank reported higher positive test rates than the state. Bertie’s positive test as of Monday was 11.1%. Pasquotank’s positive test rate was 5%.