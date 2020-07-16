Albemarle Regional Health Services reported a second COVID-19 related death in Camden County on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases in the health department’s eight-county region surpassed 800.
ARHS said the person was over age 65 and died from complications from the respiratory disease. The person’s death was the second in the eight-county region this week and the 38th overall.
According to ARHS data, the region’s virus cases rose to 801. That’s an increase of roughly 100 cases since July 9. Previously, it was taking about two weeks for the region to average about 100 new cases.
The region’s number of active cases also rose to 80 on Thursday, an increase of about 20 from earlier in the week. Still, that’s only about 10 percent of all cases.
More than 690 of those who’ve contracted COVID-19 in the region — more than 86 percent — have recovered from it, ARHS’ data show. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says someone is presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 within 14 days if they didn’t require hospitalization and within 28 days if they did.
An ARHS spokeswoman said the health department “has seen an increase in new cases” in recent weeks.
However, Amy Underhill, ARHS’ Healthy Communities coordinator, also noted the region’s active case count “has remained relatively stable” since mid to late June.
With “expanded testing capacity through testing events and clinics across the region and ... community spread of the virus we expect to continue seeing cases potentially increase,” she said.
The increase in cases also buttresses ARHS’ message that all residents need to be following safety precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“This activity tells us that we all need to continue to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of the virus, focusing on the 3Ws — wearing a cloth face covering, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands often,” she said.
Most counties in ARHS’ region reported additional cases on Thursday. Pasquotank is now reporting 262 cases, 17 of which are active. Currituck is reporting 35 cases, 14 of which are active. Camden is reporting 43 cases, 13 of which are active. Hertford County, which is reporting 184 cases, 10 of which are active. No other area county had more than eight active cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 93,426, an increase of more than 2,100 since Wednesday. The number of deaths from the virus rose to 1,588.
The number of people hospitalized on Thursday was 1,134, a decrease of eight from Wednesday.
The number of completed COVID-19 tests rose by more than 25,000 on Thursday to 1.3 million. The percentage of positive tests statewide was 9 percent. Percentages of positive tests for the ARHS region were not available.