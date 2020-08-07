For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, three residents of an area county died from the respiratory disease on the same day.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported the three deaths in Pasquotank County on Friday, the same day the ARHS director warned about a rise in mass gatherings and their potential to “fuel” COVID-19 case counts in the region.
ARHS said two of the three Pasquotank residents who died of complications from COVID-19 were between the ages of 50-64, while the third was over age 65. As it has after previous COVID-19 deaths, ARHS didn’t release any other information about the victims.
The three deaths increase the number of Pasquotank residents who’ve now died from the disease to 22 and the number across ARHS’ eight-county region to 46.
ARHS Director Battle Betts warned about a rise in gatherings above the 25-person limit for outdoor events allowed in Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s state reopening plan.
“ARHS is encouraging residents to refrain from attending large gatherings that include auctions, tractor pulls, car and motocross races, family reunions,” Betts said. “These events and other large gatherings of more than 25 people increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.”
Cooper paused the state in Phase 2 of the reopening plan on Wednesday, keeping the limit on indoor gatherings at 10 and outdoor gatherings at 25.
Betts noted that COVID-19 cases across the region continue to rise, and that “activities that are engaging more than 25 people have the potential to fuel our case numbers.”
The region’s COVID-19 case count approached 1,400 on Friday, as most of the eight counties reported increases from Thursday.
Pasquotank continued to report the most lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 388 — as well as the largest number of active virus cases — 67.
Hertford County was next, with 316 cases, 47 of which were active. Bertie County was third with 263 cases, 34 of which were active. Chowan County was fourth with 150 cases, 35 of which were active.
Perquimans County was fifth, with 80 cases, 25 of which were active. Currituck County was next with 72 cases, nine of which were active. Camden County was next with 68 cases, 28 of which were active. And Gates had reported 46 cases, only two of which were active.
ARHS’ weekly surveillance report on Friday shows upward trends in both new daily cases and active cases. The number of active cases in the region was 247 as of Friday. That’s six more than on Friday, Aug. 2.
The report continued to show persons ages 25-49 making up the largest percentage — 41 — of those in the eight counties contracting COVID-19. Persons ages 50-64 were next, at 25 percent; while persons 65 and older made up 20.49 percent of cases.
Whites continue to outnumber Blacks among those in the region who’ve contracted the virus and disclosed their race. Nearly 42 percent of those contracting the virus are white, while a little more than 37 percent are Black. The percentage of those whose race was unknown rose to 17.55 percent. Women also continued to contract the virus in larger numbers than men — 55 percent vs. 45 percent.
ARHS also reported for the first time the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the region. The percentage of positive tests for the partial week of Aug. 2-5 was 7.5 percent, according to the released data. The statewide rate for positive tests was slightly higher, 7.8 percent.
Betts also reported that outbreaks of COVID-19 at two prison facilities in the region — Rivers Correctional Institute in Hertford County and Bertie Correctional Institute in Bertie County — remain stable.