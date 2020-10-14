Albemarle Regional Health Services reported three more COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, two at an Elizabeth City nursing home and one at an Edenton assisted living facility.
ARHS said two of the deaths from COVID complications were reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, while the third was reported at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living. All three persons were over age 65, ARHS said.
The deaths at ECHR were the third and fourth connected to a second outbreak of COVID-19 at the nursing home and the 17th and 18th overall at the facility since the start of the pandemic. ARHS reported a total of 24 COVID-19 cases at ECHR on Friday, 13 involving residents and 11 involving staff.
The death at Edenton Primetime was the fourth at the assisted living facility. ARHS reported three deaths at the facility on Tuesday. Edenton Primetime was reporting 26 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 20 involving residents, six involving staff.
The two deaths at ECHR raise the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Pasquotank County to 35 and in Chowan County to eight. The death toll from the virus in ARHS' eight-county region rose to 105.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS' eight-county region rose to 3,474 on Wednesday, an increase of 24 from Tuesday. How many cases remained active on Wednesday wasn't immediately available.
Statewide, the number of COVID cases rose to 236,407, an increase of 1,926 from Tuesday. The number of COVID-related deaths rose to 3,856, an increase of 40 from Tuesday.
The number of persons hospitalized with COVID remained at 1,152.