Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting three more COVID-19 deaths in the region, including two at a Chowan County assisted living center.
ARHS said two people over 65 died of complications from the respiratory disease Wednesday at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living.
The third person who died was a Bertie County resident and also over 65, ARHS said. Their death was not connected to an ongoing facility outbreak.
The two deaths at Edenton Primetime were the sixth and seventh related to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the assisted living center. ARHS reported the facility had 24 resident and seven staff COVID cases as well as five deaths on Friday.
The deaths on Wednesday increase the death toll from COVID in Chowan County to 11 and to 20 in Bertie County. Across ARHS’ eight counties, 115 people have now died after contracting the virus.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region increased to 3,623 on Wednesday. Of that number, 310 were active. Pasquotank, with 105, and Chowan, with 81, were reporting the most active COVID cases on Wednesday. Bertie, with 36 active cases, had the third-most.
The number of those who’ve recovered from the virus rose to 3,198 — better than 88 percent of all cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose above 250,000 while the number of deaths surpassed 4,000. More than 1,200 people also remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state’s daily positive case rate — the percentage of total tests that come back positive for the virus — was 7.4 percent on Wednesday. Of area counties, only Chowan, with a 10 percent positive rate, had a rate higher than the state’s. Pasquotank’s positive rate was 5 percent.