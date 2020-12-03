Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting four more COVID-related deaths in the region, one each in Chowan, Hertford, Gates and Bertie counties.
The four deaths raise the number of those who've died of complications from the respiratory disease in ARHS' eight counties to 142. Statewide, 5,410 people have now died after contracting the virus, including a record high 82 on Wednesday.
ARHS reported the deaths in Chowan and Hertford County on Thursday. Both persons were over 65 and neither was connected to an ongoing COVID outbreak, ARHS said. ARHS has now reported 19 deaths connected to the coronavirus in Chowan and 42 linked to the virus in Hertford.
ARHS reported the Gates County resident's death on Wednesday. ARHS said the person was between the ages of 50-64 and a patient at Accordius Health and Rehabilitation, a Gatesville-based nursing home where there's an ongoing COVID outbreak. A total of eight people have now died from the virus in Gates County.
The death in Bertie was reported Tuesday. ARHS said the person was also over 65 and a resident at Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Windsor, a nursing home where there also is an ongoing COVID outbreak. A total of 25 Bertie residents have died from the virus.
ARHS reported Thursday that total COVID-19 cases in the region have now surpassed 4,800. Of that number 544 are active, with Pasquotank (158), Bertie (105), Chowan (92) and Currituck (70) reporting the lion's share. ARHS also reported that 4,143 people have now recovered from the virus — about 86% of all cases.