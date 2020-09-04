A death reported earlier this week in Hertford County as COVID-related was not caused by the respiratory disease, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday.
The change lowers the number of deaths connected to the highly contagious coronavirus in Hertford County to 18 and in ARHS’ eight-county health region to 61.
ARHS also released data for the first time on Friday as part of its weekly surveillance report breaking down those 61 deaths by age, race and gender.
According to the data, the overwhelming majority of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in the region — 80.33 percent — have been 65 or older. Nearly 20 percent have been between the ages of 50-64.
By contrast, only 19.75 percent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been persons 65 and older. Persons ages 25-49 comprise 38 percent of all cases, while those ages 50-64 make up another 24 percent. Persons ages 18-24 make up 10.56 percent of cases, while those 17 and younger make up nearly 8 percent.
Also according to the data, whites and Blacks each make up nearly 46 percent of the region’s COVID-related deaths. Another 1.6 percent of deaths were persons of mixed race while in 6.5 percent of deaths, the person’s race was unknown.
Whites, on the other hand, make up 41.6 percent of positive COVID-19 cases, while Blacks make up a little over 39 percent. Mixed-race persons make up 2.4 percent of cases, 4.45 percent are classified as other, and in 11.54 percent of cases, the race of the person was unknown.
While females continue to make up the majority of lab-confirmed cases in the region — 56.43 percent — more males — 62.30 percent — account for more deaths from the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region, meanwhile, surpassed 2,300 on Friday — an increase of more than 280 since last Friday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases as of Friday was 358 — an increase of 49 from a week ago. Those who’ve recovered from the respiratory disease also rose by 229 since last Friday to 1,905 — 81 percent of all cases.
Among the eight counties, Pasquotank, which has 587 total cases, had the most active cases on Friday: 91. Hertford, which has 578 total cases, had 74 cases considered active. Bertie, which has 463 total cases, had 61 active cases. Chowan, with 237 cases, had 49 considered active. No other county had more than 24.
ARHS on Friday also released updated numbers for ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities.
According to ARHS, Creekside Care and Rehabilitation in Ahoskie has reported 54 cases, 38 involving residents and 16 involving staff members. Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City assisted living center has reported 25 cases, 17 involving residents, eight involving staff. Waterbrooke also reported three COVID-related deaths earlier in the week.
Other congregate living centers reporting outbreaks include Currituck House assisted living center, 10 residents and four staff members; Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor, six staff members and two residents; Windsor House in Bertie, one staff member and five residents; Gates House in Gates County, four staff members and one resident; and Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, one staff member and one resident.
Three prisons in the region also have ongoing outbreaks. Bertie Correctional Institution has 19 inmate and 14 staff cases; Pasquotank Correctional Center has 22 inmate and five staff cases; and Rivers Correctional Center in Winton has seven inmate and seven staff cases. All three prisons reported previous COVID outbreaks. State officials consider an outbreak to be two or more cases.