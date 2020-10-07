Albemarle Regional Health Services reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, increasing the death toll from the respiratory disease in ARHS’ eight-county region to 98.
Three of the deaths from COVID-related complications were reported in Bertie County, raising the death toll in the county to 14. The other death was reported in Chowan County, raising its death toll from COVID to four.
All four of those who died were over 65, ARHS said.
Two of the deaths in Bertie were related to the current COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor House, a residential living facility in Windsor, ARHS said. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 24 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Windsor House and four residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region, meanwhile, rose to 3,280 on Wednesday. Of that number, 322 were active cases.
Pasquotank and Chowan counties continued to account for the largest share of active cases. As of Wednesday, Pasquotank had 757 total cases, 114 of which were active. Chowan, which had 410 cases, was reporting 106 active cases on Wednesday. Hertford County reported 38 active cases of 810 total cases. No other county reported more than 19 active cases.
The number of those in the region presumed to have recovered from COVID rose to 2,862 — more than 87 percent. That matches the statewide percentage of COVID recoveries.
Statewide, the COVID case count reached 222,969 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,700 from Tuesday. Nearly 1,030 people remained hospitalized with the virus.