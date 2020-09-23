Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19 in Currituck County, one connected to an ongoing outbreak at an assisted living facility.
ARHS said both persons were over 65 and one was a resident of Currituck House, where 14 total COVID-19 cases had been reported as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those cases, 10 involve residents and four involve staff members.
The deaths were the second and third in Currituck related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They bring the overall death toll from the respiratory disease in ARHS’ eight-county region to 83.
The COVID-19 case count in the eight counties, meanwhile, rose to 2,882. Of that number, 365 were active — about 12.6 percent.
Pasquotank County, with 688 total cases, had the most active cases: 101. Chowan County, with 320 cases, had the second-highest number of active cases: 75. Hertford County, with 718 cases, had 65 active cases; Currituck, with 177 cases, had 60 active cases; and Gates, with 134 cases, had 31 active cases.
No other county had more than 18 active cases.