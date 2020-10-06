Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting three more COVID-19-related deaths in the region, all connected to ongoing facility outbreaks of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
ARHS reported two deaths from COVID-19 at Accordius Health at Creekside Care in Ahoskie on Monday and one at Currituck House, an assisted living facility, on Tuesday.
All three COVID-19 victims were over age 65 and died of complications after contracting the new coronavirus, ARHS said.
The deaths at Creekside increase the number of residents who’ve died at the facility from COVID to 15. It also raised the number of Hertford County residents who’ve died of COVID to 36.
The death at Currituck House was the third at the assisted living facility and fourth in Currituck.
In the eight-county region, 96 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
According to ARHS’ data from Friday, 68 patients and 30 staff members at Creekside have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 16 residents and 10 staff members had tested positive for the virus at Currituck House as of Friday.
Meanwhile, the number COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region has surpassed 3,200. Of that number, 311 cases were considered active on Tuesday.
Among counties in the region, Pasquotank, with 110 cases, and Chowan, with 106, had the bulk of the active cases. Hertford, with 33, was third with 33. No other county had more than 21.
In addition, the number of those considered to have recovered from COVID-19 in the region reached 3,154 on Tuesday — about 87.5% of all cases. Statewide, 192, 644 people who’ve contracted COVID-19 had recovered from the disease as of Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s 87% of the 221,258 total cases reported.
DHHS also reported Tuesday that 3,670 North Carolinians have now died from COVID-19 and 1,013 are currently hospitalized with the disease.
More than 3.2 million COVID-19 tests had been completed in the state as of Tuesday. The percentage of tests that have returned positive was 7.9% on Tuesday.
Only one county in the region, Chowan with a 9.2% positive rate, had a rate higher than the state’s. Among other counties with a rate recorded by DHHS, Pasquotank’s positive test rate was 5.3% and Bertie’s was 7% on Tuesday.