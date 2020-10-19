Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting four more COVID-19-related deaths in the region, including the first three at a Bertie County nursing home.
ARHS reported Monday three persons over age 65 died of complications from the contagious respiratory disease at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor. The COVID-19 outbreak at Three Rivers included 28 residents and 12 staff members on Friday, according to ARHS.
The fourth person whose death was reported Monday was from Perquimans County and was also over age 65, ARHS said. The death was not related to any current COVID-19 outbreak at any nursing home or assisted living facility, ARHS said.
Monday's deaths raise the total number of those who've died from the coronavirus in Bertie to 17 and to four in Perquimans. Across ARHS' eight counties, the death toll from COVID-19 is now 110.
The number of deaths statewide from COVID-19 rose to 3,939 on Monday while the number of total virus cases rose to 247,172.
The number of COVID cases in ARHS' eight counties neared 3,600 on Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that persons presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 has reached 218,541. That's 88 percent of all cases. That was the same percentage of COVID recoveries in ARHS' eight counties as of Friday.
As for testing, only Pasquotank and Chowan on Monday had rates of positive tests as a percentage of all tests either near or above the state rate of 5.7 percent. Pasquotank's positivity rate was 5.2 percent and Chowan's was 11.2 percent.