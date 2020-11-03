Albemarle Regional Health Services reported three more COVID-19-related deaths in the region on Monday, including the third at an Edenton assisted living center.
ARHS said the person who died of complications from the respiratory disease at Edenton House Assisted Living was over 65. The health agency reported 29 resident and 10 staff COVID-19 cases, and two resident deaths, at the Edenton-based assisted living center on Friday.
ARHS said the other two COVID-19 deaths — one in Hertford County, the other in Bertie County — were not connected to a facility COVID outbreak. The Hertford resident was between the ages of 50 and 64 while the Bertie resident was over 65, ARHS said.
The Hertford death was the 36th connected to COVID, while the virus-related deaths in Bertie and Chowan were those counties’ 22nd and 15th, respectively. Overall, 122 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in ARHS’ eight-county region.
The number of COVID cases in the region, meanwhile, rose to 3,848 on Monday. Of that number, 272 were active. Pasquotank by far had the most active cases: 146. No other county had more than 30.
The number of those in the region who’ve recovered from COVID-19 rose to 3,454 — 89.7% of all cases. Statewide, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 reached 246,318 — 88.5% of 278,028 total cases.