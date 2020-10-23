Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting another COVID-19-related death at a Chowan County-based assisted living center, this one at Edenton House Assisted Living.
ARHS said the person who died at Edenton House on Friday was over age 65. The regional health agency also said the assisted living center had 22 cases of COVID-19, 13 involving residents and nine involving staff.
ARHS has previously reported seven COVID-19 deaths at another Chowan County-based congregate living center: Edenton Primetime Assisted Living. Edenton Primetime was reporting 39 total COVID cases on Friday, 25 involving residents and 14 involving staff.
The Edenton House death was the 12th reported in Chowan and the 116th in ARHS’ eight-county region.
ARHS also reported Friday that four other outbreaks at congregate housing centers in the region had been resolved. Outbreaks at both Currituck Health and Rehabilitation and Currituck House, as well as second outbreaks at Pasquotank Correctional Institution and Rivers Correctional Institution, are now over.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers a COVID outbreak to be over when there is no more evidence of transmission of the disease.
ARHS said because of a technical issue with DHHS’ reporting system on Friday, the agency was not able to compile the latest COVID case count for its eight counties on Friday. As of Thursday, the region’s case count was 3,646.
ARHS Director Battle Betts noted in a press release Friday the region is seeing an increase in “COVID-19 clusters” from social events like parties and family gatherings. Noting that next weekend is Halloween, and that the day traditionally involves a number of fun activities, he asked residents to consider “alternative” celebrations this year.
“Halloween and other fall celebrations typically include large gatherings of families and friends,” he said. “These activities have an increased risk of spreading COVID-19. It is important that we find alternate activities that will protect those we love.”
Some “low-risk” Halloween activities he suggested include:
• Hosting an online pumpkin carving or costume contest.
• Setting up a family movie night outside with ones household members.
• Hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt outside where participants can keep their distance.
• Offering individually wrapped candy bags prepared for children in ones family or close neighbors.
• Holding an outside costume parade.
Betts said more information on how to have a safe Halloween during the pandemic are available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.