The region's health department is reporting the first COVID-19-related death in Camden County.
Albemarle Regional Health Services said the person was over the age of 65 and died of complications from the respiratory disease.
"As we enter another month in this COVID pandemic response, unfortunately, this death reminds us that the end is far from over," ARHS Director Battle Betts said. "My thoughts go out to this family and all others impacted by this illness.”
The COVID-19 death is the 36th in ARHS' eight-county region and the first since two were reported in Pasquotank County last week.
Betts said it was important for area residents to continue practice measures to keep them and others safe from contracting the highly contagious coronavirus.
“It is important we stay the course and do all we can to minimize the impact on our communities and most vulnerable by wearing a cloth face covering, maintaining physical distance of at least six feet, and practicing good handwashing. We cannot let our guard down,” he said.