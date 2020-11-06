Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting a fourth COVID-19 death in Gates County as the eight-county region's coronavirus case count surpassed 3,900 cases.
ARHS said Friday the person was over 65 and died of complications from the respiratory disease. The person's death was not tied to any current facility outbreak of COVID, ARHS said.
The Gates County resident's death increased the number of virus-related deaths in ARHS' eight-county region to 123.
While the number of COVID cases in ARHS' eight counties rose by 113 since Friday, Oct. 30, the number of active cases fell by 125 in that time period. As of Friday, the number of total cases rose to 3,914. The number of active cases was 161.
Perquimans County had the largest number of active cases: 30. Pasquotank County had the second-largest number: 28. Hertford County had the third-largest number: 26.
The number of those who've recovered from COVID, meanwhile, rose to 3,630 — an increase of 234 from Oct. 30. That's a recovery rate across the region of 92%.
ARHS also announced Friday that an outbreak at Chowan Rivers Rehabilitation and Nursing had been resolved. The nursing home had reported four staff COVID cases a week ago.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers an outbreak — at least two COVID cases — to be over when there's no more evidence the virus is being transmitted at a facility. Typically, that's 28 days after the latest date a person infected with COVID showed symptoms of the disease and the date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later.
ARHS previously announced resolution of COVID outbreaks at Windsor House in Bertie County and WaterBrooke Assisted Living in Elizabeth City.
ARHS reported 10 current facility outbreaks across the region on Friday, five at nursing homes, four at assisted living centers and one at a state prison.