The director of Albemarle Regional Health Services urged residents Friday to limit their travel and avoid large gatherings during next week's Thanksgiving holiday.
"As families begin to make preparations for the Thanksgiving holiday it is important to gauge the risks associated with holiday gatherings," ARHS Health Director Battle Betts said. "The best way to reduce your risk of viral transmission is to limit travel during the holidays and to limit physical contact with people who do not live in your household."
Betts issued the advisory as ARHS reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the region, both at Edenton assisted living centers.
ARHS said both people were over 65 and died Friday of complications from the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
One was a resident of Edenton Primetime Assisted Living, the other was a resident of Edenton House Assisted Living, ARHS said. The death at Edenton Primetime was the ninth that was COVID-related, according to ARHS data. The death at Edenton House was the fourth.
ARHS said Friday outbreaks of COVID at both facilities have now been resolved. State officials consider an outbreak at a congregate housing facility — nursing homes, assisted living centers and prisons to be over — when there is no more evidence the disease is being transmitted there.
ARHS reported seven outbreaks at congregate living facilities on Friday. That's down by one from a week ago. ARHS also reported 289 total cases at those seven facilities. That also is down from a week ago, when total cases at eight facilities was 340.
The two deaths on Friday increase the number of persons who've died from COVID in Chowan County to 17 and to 130 across ARHS' eight-county region.
The number of COVID cases in the eight counties surpassed 4,300 on Friday — an increase of 232 cases in a week. The number of active cases also rose to 275 — an increase of 70 from a week ago.
Pasquotank, which now has 1,013 reported COVID cases, had the most active cases on Friday — 72. Bertie, with 828 total cases, was next, with 47 active cases. Currituck, which has 301 total cases, was third, with 45 active cases.
ARHS also said 3,915 people who've contracted COVID-19 have now recovered from it. That's 158 more people since a week ago.
Statewide, the number of COVID cases rose by 3,688, down from the nearly single-day high of 4,300 new cases reported on Thursday. The total number of COVID cases in the state is now 328,846. The number of deaths, meanwhile, neared 4,000 while the number of those hospitalized with the disease remained above 1,500.