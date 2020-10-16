Albemarle Regional Health Services reported another COVID-19 death at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living on Friday, the fifth at the assisted living facility this week.
ARHS said the person who died was over 65 and that their death was connected to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Edenton Primetime. As of Friday, ARHS was reporting 31 coronavirus cases at the facility, 24 involving residents and seven involving staff.
Twelve other outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living centers in ARHS’ eight-county region include 124 staff and 203 resident cases and have resulted in 33 resident deaths.
The death at Edenton Primetime was the ninth related to COVID-19 in Chowan County and the 106th in ARHS’ eight-county region.
The number of COVID cases in the eight-county region, meanwhile, surpassed 3,500 on Friday. The number of active cases was 316.
The number of those in the region considered to have recovered from COVID rose to 3,103 — 88% of all cases.
Noting that early voting for the Nov. 3 election began this week, ARHS Director Battle Betts encouraged residents on Friday to safely exercise their right to vote.
“Community members who plan to vote in-person should wear a facemask and keep it on throughout the voting process, stay 6 feet apart from others at the polling location, and wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after voting,” he said.