Priscilla Gordon recently opened a new location for her business, Priscilla’s Designs, in Suite 28 at 905 Halstead Boulevard.
Gordon started Priscilla’s three years ago, but decided she needed new space for her design business. At Priscilla’s, Gordon sells a range of products, everything from custom T-shirts and apparel to license plates, cups and car and wall decals. Gordon uses HTV, which is heat transfer vinyl, to create her designs.
At her new site, Gordon also offers Cricut classes, which help participants learn to make their own designs by using a Critcut cutting machine. Critcut machines can cut patterns and words from a host of different materials, including vinyl, fabric and paper.
“They can make gifts, T-shirts, decals,” Gordon said, describing items that a Cricut machine can help produce. “There are endless possibilities.”
Gordon said she enjoys showing class participants how they can be successful creating their own designs.
“I like to be able to show people how creative they are,” she said. “You can do anything.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon is currently only able to offer Cricut classes to one person at a time. She hopes to be able to offer classes for multiple groups in the future.
Gordon also plans to host birthday parties for children where they can create their own designs or make their own custom T-shirts.
In addition to her custom designs and classes, Gordon also makes reborn dolls which she says are lifelike and make great gifts.
“I hand-paint them,” she said.
For those unfamiliar with reborn dolls, they are dolls created by a manufacturer that are then transformed by an artist — sometimes referred to as “reborners” — to resemble a human infant as realistically as possible.
When presenting a reborn doll to a customer, Gordon said she likes to see “how happy it makes them.”
Originally from Georgia, Gordon has lived in Elizabeth City for more than two decades. She said the best part about owning her own business is that it represents a “fulfillment of a goal.”
When she’s not working, Gordon enjoys spending time with her husband, Michael, and their two children.
Customers may view her products at her new location Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Priscilla’s Designs, visit her Facebook page.