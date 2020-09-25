The region's health director on Friday described the milestones reached this week of 200,000 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and 200,000 virus-related deaths in the U.S. as "a stark reminder of the impact of the pandemic."
Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts also noted that as the region enters the seventh month of the pandemic, "it is obvious we have reached and even bypassed historic levels of previous pandemics and severe flu seasons."
He noted that COVID-19 related deaths are now the third leading cause of death in the nation, "far surpassing death rates for flu and pneumonia."
Betts said while he's optimistic about how ARHS and its health partners "continue to make a difference" in responding to the coronavirus, he is concerned about the upcoming flu season and the effect it will have.
Even so, he "truly believes," he said, that social distancing and mask-wearing, as well as good hygiene and sanitation practices, will "turn the tide" on the pandemic, "minimizing illness and preventing deaths."
Meanwhile, ARHS' eight-county region saw its COVID case count approach 3,000 on Friday — an increase of nearly 300 cases since last Friday. The number of active cases rose to 376 — an increase of 30 since a week ago.
Among area counties, Pasquotank, Chowan, Hertford and Currituck counties accounted for the bulk of the active cases — roughly 300.
While the number of COVID-19-related deaths rose in the eight counties from 78 to 85 since last Friday, the number of those who've recovered surpassed 2,500 — an increase of 259.
Betts noted that over the past week, ARHS had noticed additional COVID cases being reported in the region that arose from COVID tests conducted as long as four months ago.
"Staff are currently reviewing each case and conducting case investigations to determine what caused this late feed and are working with state and local partners to resolve those concerns," he said.
Betts also noted that starting Friday the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services began reporting what are known as "probable" cases of COVID. He said patients with a positive molecular test are defined as "confirmed" cases of COVID, while those with a positive antigen test but not a positive molecular test are now defined as "probable" cases of the disease.
According to the NCDHS website, the state had as of Friday 199,768 positive molecular cases of COVID and 4,563 antigen positive cases.
Betts also noted that DHHS has also launched a COVID-19 exposure notification app called SlowCOVIDNC. The app sends the user's phone an alert whenever he or she might have been exposed to someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.
State officials have said the app is completely anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data. The app can be downloaded at https://www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/slowcovidnc.