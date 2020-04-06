EDENTON — Chowan County has increased screening procedures for all employees entering county facilities after a county employee was sent home last week after reporting someone in their home had been diagnosed "presumed positive" for COVID-19.
The county said in a press release Monday that employees must now answer questions about persons living in their home and about those with whom they've had direct contact. Previously, employees were only asked about their own symptoms.
Chowan said it implemented the screening measures after an employee notified the county that someone in their home had been evaluated by a doctor and diagnosed "presumed positive" for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
According to Albemarle Regional Health Services spokeswoman Amy Underhill, someone designated presumed positive for COVID-19 could be someone waiting for lab results or whose symptoms have met the definition of the virus.
The person at the Chowan employee's home initially was not sent by their doctor to receive testing for the coronavirus, something the county found "surprising," Chowan Manager Kevin Howard said Monday. He said the county has since learned the person was tested for COVID-19 on Monday.
The Chowan employee was sent home immediately after alerting the county about the positive diagnosis of the person in their household.
"Whether tested or not we have to treat this case like it is positive due to the time it takes to receive the test results," Howard explained Monday.
The employee will remain home for two weeks and continue to be monitored by the county.
Chowan officials noted that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website currently only reports one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, DHHS was reporting 2,870 cases of COVID-19 statewide, 33 of which have resulted in death.
Chowan officials said they know, however, that there are persons being diagnosed by private providers as presumptive positive for COVID-19, and "those diagnoses are not being reported" to DHHS.
Asked if Chowan officials' assertion was correct, Underhill said health care providers can, relying on the definition for COVID-19 and their own judgment, diagnose a case of the virus without a test. Only tests that are submitted and come back positive need to be reported to ARHS and the state, she said.
Asked if there was any way to quantify how many diagnoses of COVID-19 there have been across the region, she said there isn't.
"With evidence of community spread, individuals who may be asymptomatic, and those who have symptoms remaining at home and self-treating there would be no way to quantify" that, she said.
ARHS also announced Monday that a second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Gates County. As it has for other positive cases of COVID-19, ARHS did not release any information about the patient, only that they are in isolation.
ARHS also said it's following DHHS guidelines on determining anyone the Gates resident might have had close contact with. Close contact includes anyone who's been within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for at least 10 minutes while not wearing recommended protective equipment. It can include both caregivers and household members, ARHS has said.
The Gates County case brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region to 26.
The cases reported by ARHS do not include six positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Dare County by its health department. Dare's Division of Public Health said the sixth case reported Sunday may have acquired the virus from someone asymptomatic for the virus, an indication of community spread of the virus.
Dr. Sheila Davis, director of the Dare DPH, noted Dare residents are seeking more information about the travel patterns of those who've tested positive for COVID-19. Citing patient confidentiality laws, Davis said that information would not be released.
“The details that some are seeking about individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 is neither helpful nor productive," she said. "What we all must do to protect ourselves doesn’t change because of a positive test result. To protect yourself, your family and our community, everyone must stay at home other than for essential needs."
Davis said following health officials' recommendations on social distancing is even more critical now that "community spread is likely."
"It is important to act as if everyone you come in contact with may be COVID-19 positive and has the ability to spread the virus," she said. "Reducing the spread of COVID-19 is going to be the result of what each of us does, and where each of us goes.”
Davis also noted that although Dare is seeing indications of community spread of the virus, DHHS' guidance on who should be tested hasn't changed. Medical providers will continue to test only those who have a fever of 100.4 or greater, a cough and difficulty breathing.
Persons who have shown no symptoms of COVID-19 are advised not to seek tests, Davis said. Those experiencing only mild to moderate symptoms are encouraged to stay at home and self-isolate, she said. Testing isn't advised for either group because doing so only risks them to exposure to the virus.
Underhill said ARHS also has no plans to release travel patterns of COVID-19 patients, considering it a violation of its responsibility to protect patient confidentiality.
She likewise cautioned the public to remember that "anyone" can potentially be a positive case for COVID-19. That's why it's important, she said, to practice good social distancing and other preventive measures.