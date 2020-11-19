The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association released its conference men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the modified 2020-21 seasons Wednesday.
The CIAA said in a news release the modified schedule will feature a 16-game conference slate, including 10 divisional and six cross-divisional contests, that begins on January 9 and continues through February 20. The cross-divisional schedule, which runs through January 25, will utilize the men’s and women’s double-header format.
To help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, men’s and women’s games will move to a split schedule to finish out the regular season as divisional play begins on January 28.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, teams will compete in the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament, set to take place February 22-27. The CIAA continues to work with the host city of Baltimore to ensure recommended health and safety protocols can be fulfilled. Details about the tournament schedule and format will be released at a later date.
The CIAA and its membership will continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape, while following current federal, state, local, NCAA, and campus guidelines, and make in-season updates to the schedule and game environment protocols, as necessary.
Elizabeth City State, a member of the CIAA, begins league play at home with a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against Claflin Saturday, Jan. 9.