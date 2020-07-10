If you are walking in downtown Elizabeth City and a window at Arts of the Albemarle catches your eye, chances are good Allison Cianciulli created it.
Cianciulli has been gallery manager at AoA since January, and decorating the art center’s windows with art by AoA artists has been one of her favorite parts of the job.
“I believe our windows have a big impact downtown,” Cianciulli said.
Whether it’s their paintings, pottery, jewelry or books, Cianciulli loves promoting the work of Arts of the Albemarle members.
People searching for a unique gift for any celebration — everything from birthdays to anniversaries — can find an array of artwork for purchase. Prices for pieces range from $2 to $2,000.
“It is so much more meaningful to know it was created by someone’s hands,” Cianciulli said, referring to giving artwork as a gift.
Cianciulli said AoA’s gallery is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for people who, because of COVID-19 concerns, don’t feel comfortable entering the building.
Offering curbside service is one of the changes AoA has made since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cianciulli said. Another is the use of Facebook to showcase artists’ work.
“It’s interesting,” said Cianciulli. “We have had to be creative and think differently.”
It’s apparently working. Since the pandemic began, the gallery’s sales are up 40 percent.
Cianciulli believes sales of artwork have risen because people are looking for art or gifts that are “sentimental” to them. People will recognize a familiar landmark in a work of art or know the artist and want to purchase it.
Originally from Hillsborough, Cianciulli studied business at Elon University. She moved to Elizabeth City with her husband in 1996 when he took a position as a dentist at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.
In 2002 Cianciulli became the owner of Selig’s in downtown Elizabeth City, operating it until 2013 when she decided to close the business.
Cianciulli, who had always been passionate about art, says she then started painting with acrylics.
“Painting is a soothing and creative outlet,” she said. “I just loved it.”
An avid gardener, Cianciulli said she is inspired by the outdoors and her garden when she paints.
“My paintings are very vibrant, full of sunshine you can feel,” she said.
Because of her love of art and experience running a business in the downtown, Cianciulli knew she would enjoy working at the AoA gallery.
“It seemed to fit at this time in my life,” she said.
When she’s not working, Cianciulli likes to spend time with her husband and visit her adult children who live in the Research Triangle area. She has two dogs, and is considering bringing her small friendly French bulldog into the gallery one day to greet customers.
To find out more about Arts of the Albemarle’s upcoming events and artist competitions, check out AoA’s Facebook page. Artists wishing to display their work in the gallery may email Cianciulli at allison@artsaoa.com.