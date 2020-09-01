Elizabeth City officials have finalized a plan to spend the city’s $450,000 share of federal COVID-19 relief money.
The money can used for certain pandemic-related expenses such as medical expenses, public health expenses, hazard pay for public safety personnel and expenses associated with economic support, among others.
The money comes from the $7.6 billion North Carolina received from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES. The state allocated $300 million of its portion to counties across the state.
Pasquotank received $1.671 million but the county must award at least 25 percent of that total to the city.
The biggest chunk of federal money the city expects to spend will be for hazard pay for some police and fire personnel and public health expenses. Those include purchases of personal protection equipment for city employees and sanitizing supplies.
All city departments submitted requests for the federal money totaling around $586,000, or about $136,000 more than the city will receive from the county.
Assistant City Manager Angela Judge said the city pared a draft plan submitted to City Council last week to $450,000 and submitted it to the county by today’s deadline.
Judge said the city’s first priority in the final proposal was protecting front-line employees who interact with the public. That includes providing personal protective equipment, or PPE, for first-responders, customer service employees and parks and recreation staff, as well other mandated safeguards and sanitizing supplies.
“Of course, we are putting employees and their needs first,” Judge said.
The city will spend $217,221 for eligible payroll expenses, including hazard pay for non-administrative support police and fire department employees. The city will also use some of the federal money for reimbursement of sick leave it spent responding to the pandemic, now entering its sixth month in North Carolina.
Judge said how the payroll expense allocation would be used is still being discussed by various departments, including human resources and finance.
Elizabeth City spent $32,240 on PPE and sanitizing efforts from March 23 to May 13 and will use the federal dollars for reimbursement. It is allocating an additional $67,760 the rest of the year to cover PPE and sanitizing efforts.
Back in April, Elizabeth City City Council appropriated $52,000 in leftover money in the Business Improvement Grant program for a micro-grant program to aid small businesses affected by the pandemic. The city will use CARES Act money to restore the $52,000 back to the BIG program.
Other priorities include using some of the CARES funds to allow certain employees to be able to do telework as needed, which includes virtual training and recertifications.
“We have to make sure we have the necessary computers, laptops and software,” Judge said. “The city’s plan hits on all eligible areas.”