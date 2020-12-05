In the Perquimans County High School volleyball season outlook story that was published Nov. 28-30, the photos with the story were from the 2019 NCHSAA state playoff game between Perquimans and visiting Pamlico County.
Although the photos were marked as file photos, it may have been perceived there was a recent volleyball game where spectators and players were not following coronavirus protocols.
To our knowledge, Perquimans County High School has followed COVID-19 protocols at athletic events this season.
We regret the misunderstanding and will provide more information — noting the date a photo was taken — when a file photo is used.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor