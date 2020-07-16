Students and parents of students returning to area colleges this fall are encouraged to attend an upcoming virtual town hall.
The “Returning to Elizabeth City” online forum will be hosted by Elizabeth City State University and held Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ECSU, College of The Albemarle, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and the city of Elizabeth City are all scheduled to participate, with officials from each institution providing information for students returning to classes.
To attend the meeting, visit ecsu.edu and click on the “Virtual Town Hall” link, which will direct you to a youtube page.
“We are excited about having the three institutions of higher education come together with the city of Elizabeth City to provide updates and share critical information about returning to our campuses and to Elizabeth City,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “This town hall event is for employees, students and families from all three institutions of higher education as well as interested community members.”
Joining Dixon will be Jack Bagwell, president of COA, and Jay Banks, MACU’s vice president for student life, and each will provide updates on preparations for students’ return to campus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today we are operating in an environment that is fluid and changing by the day,” said Bagwell. “Even so, COA is putting the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our communities at the forefront of our plans. It is vital to our community that the three higher education institutions come together to serve our community with one voice and collectively determine how to best complement one another in our practices as we navigate this unprecedented new norm in which we find ourselves.”
MACU President John Maurice said his campus has been awaiting the return of students since classes moved online back in March.
“We believe the best learning environment (for students) is in the classroom sitting alongside their peers, studying in the library and sharing community life in our dorms and cafeteria,” Maurice said.
He said MACU is taking precautions that include thoroughly cleaning campus areas, ensuring masks are available and setting up physical distancing measures.
“The safety of our students, staff and faculty is the first priority as we fulfill our mission of transforming ordinary people into extraordinary Christian leaders,” Maurice said.
Also participating in Tuesday’s town hall will be Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and city police Chief Eddie Buffaloe. Parker will discuss city-related updates and expectations, while Buffaloe will offer an overview of safety and security for students.
Students from each campus will have the chance to submit questions prior to the meeting. Dixon will moderate the question-and-answer period.