North Carolina will move to Phase 2.5 reopening restrictions on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the change will allow indoor gatherings to increase to 25 people and outdoor gatherings increase to 50 people. Under current Phase 2 restrictions, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people.
Playgrounds, museums and aquariums can also reopen but only at 50 percent capacity.
Gyms and bowling alleys can reopen but only at 30 percent capacity.
Businesses like bars, movie theaters and amusement centers will remain closed, however.
Restaurants, barber shops and hair salons, which were allowed to reopen in July, will remain at 50 percent capacity.
Cooper described the move as both a "dimmer switch" and "careful step" in the state's continuing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.