CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools has reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 at Central Elementary School.
The school district said in a press release it notified Albemarle Regional Health Services of the positive COVID case and initiated contact tracing of everyone who may been in close contact with the person.
Plans call for local health department staff to contact the person who tested positive and determine who may have been within six feet of them for at least 15 minutes. Only those who have been in close contact with the person who tested positive during the period they were contagious will be notified.
As of Friday afternoon the school district had not responded to a question from The Daily Advance seeking information on whether the confirmed case was a student or staff member.
Some members of the public also commented on the school district’s Facebook page that school officials had not clarified whether the infected person was a student or staff member.
According to ARHS, 268 COVID cases have been reported in Currituck. Of that number, 28 were considered active on Friday. Four COVID deaths have been reported in Currituck, while 236 of those infected with the virus have now recovered.
ARHS, meanwhile, announced two more COVID-19-related deaths in Hertford County on Thursday, the 38th and 39th reported in the county and the 125th and 126th overall in ARHS’ eight-county region.
The health agency said one Hertford resident who died of complications from the virus was between the ages of 50 and 64 while the other was over 65.
ARHS said one of the deaths was associated with an ongoing COVID outbreak at Creekside Care and Rehabilitation, an Ahoskie nursing home. It didn’t say which one.
According to ARHS, 125 cases of COVID have been reported during the outbreak at Creekside, 87 involving residents and 38 involving staff members. There have now been 16 deaths reported at the nursing home.
The outbreak at Creekside is one of eight current COVID outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and prisons in ARHS’ eight-county region.
ARHS said Friday that a second outbreak of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Heath and Rehabilitation has been resolved. Twenty-seven COVID cases were reported during the outbreak, 14 involving residents and 13 involving staff. Four resident deaths were also reported.
A total of 71 cases were reported at ECHR during the first outbreak, which also was resolved. That outbreak included 50 residents and 21 staff members. Fourteen residents also died during the outbreak.
ARHS said an outbreak at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor was resolved last weekend. However, a new outbreak at the nursing home was reported this week. That outbreak, according to ARHS, involves 13 residents and five staff members.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers an outbreak of COVID to be resolved when there is no evidence of continued transmission of the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight counties rose to 4,088 on Friday. Of that number, 205 were considered active. Pasquotank, which had 966 total cases on Friday, reported the largest number of active cases: 52. Bertie, which had 777 cases, reported the second-largest number: 33. Currituck was third with 28 active cases.
ARHS also reported Friday that 3,757 persons in the region infected with COVID-19 have now recovered from it. That’s 91% of total cases.