Total COVID-19 cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region surpassed 5,000 over the weekend, as more than 150 new cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday.
ARHS is also reporting five additional deaths from COVID-19: three in Gates County and one each in Hertford and Bertie counties. A total of 147 deaths related to the respiratory disease have now been reported in ARHS' eight counties.
Two of the deaths in Gates were reported Monday at Accordius Health and Rehabilitation, a Gatesville-based nursing home, where there is an ongoing COVID outbreak. On Friday, ARHS said 66 total COVID cases had been reported at the nursing home, 48 involving residents and 18 involving staff.
One of the Accordius residents who died was over 65; the other was between the ages of 50 and 64. The deaths were the fourth and fifth at the nursing home related to the virus.
The third death reported Monday in Gates County, which now has 11 total COVID-related deaths, was of a person over 65 and unconnected to an ongoing virus outbreak, ARHS said.
The Hertford County death, the 43rd related to COVID in the county, involved a person over 65 and was related to an ongoing virus outbreak at Creekside Care and Rehabilitation in Ahoskie.
On Friday, ARHS said 127 total cases had been reported at the nursing home, 89 involving residents and 38 involving staff. The death reported Monday was the 18th at the facility related to the virus.
ARHS reported the death in Bertie County on Friday, the 26th in that county related to the virus. The death was the fifth reported at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation, a Windsor-based nursing home. On Friday, ARHS said 53 cases of COVID have been reported at Three Rivers, 34 involving residents and 19 involving staff members.
As of Sunday, total COVID cases in ARHS' eight counties totaled 5,103. Of that number, 775 were considered active — an increase of more than 160 from Friday. Four counties were reporting more than 100 active cases, with Pasquotank reporting nearly 200.
Bertie County was reporting the second-largest number of active cases on Sunday: 147. Chowan County was next, with 117 active cases, and Currituck County next with 114 active cases. Hertford County was reporting 90 active cases.
Statewide, total COVID cases approached 400,000 on Monday, as another 4,372 new cases were reported. The number of COVID-related deaths in the state rose to 5,560 while the number of people hospitalized with the disease increased to 2,240.
ARHS also said 4,185 people in the region who've been infected with COVID have now recovered from the disease. That's 82% of all cases.
As of Monday, 341,041 people statewide infected with the virus have recovered from it — 85% of all cases.