Albemarle Regional Health Services reported another COVID-related death at a Chowan County assisted living center on Thursday.
ARHS said a person over 65 died of complications from the respiratory disease at Edenton House Assisted Living.
The death was the second from COVID-19 at Edenton House, the 14th reported in Chowan County and the 119th overall in ARHS’ eight-county region.
Last Friday, ARHS reported the outbreak of COVID at Edenton House included 22 cases, 13 involving residents and nine involving staff.
Total COVID cases in ARHS’ eight counties on Thursday totaled 3,776. Of that number, 275 were active. A total of 3,382 people in the region who’ve contracted COVID have recovered from it, ARHS reported.