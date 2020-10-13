The number of COVID-related deaths in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region officially surpassed 100 on Tuesday, as three people died of complications from the respiratory disease at an Edenton assisted living center.
The deaths at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living increase the region’s death toll from COVID-19 to 102 and raise Chowan County’s number of deaths from the highly contagious coronavirus to seven.
ARHS said all three persons who died were older than 65.
According to an ARHS press release on Friday, the COVID outbreak at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living includes 20 resident and six staff cases. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers an outbreak to be two or more COVID cases.
Of the 102 deaths in ARHS’ eight-county region since the pandemic began, more than half — 56 — have been reported at either nursing homes or assisted living centers. ARHS reported 12 current COVID outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living centers in its eight-county region on Friday. That doesn’t include several outbreaks that been resolved. At least six different facilities have reported at least one COVID-related death.
In addition, seven of the eight counties in ARHS’ service territory has had at least one facility outbreak. Camden County is the lone exception.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 3,816 on Tuesday. Of that number, 1,553 have been reported at nursing homes and 388 have been at assisted living facilities. That’s about 50 percent.
The number of COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region, meanwhile, surpassed 3,400 this week. Of that number, only 298 were active on Tuesday.
Chowan, with 98, and Pasquotank County, with 94, had the bulk of the active cases. No other county reported more than 24.
The number of those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 in the region increased to 3,052. That’s 88 percent of the 3,450 total cases.
That matches the statewide recovery rate of 88 percent. According to DHHS, 206,471 persons had recovered from COVID as of Monday. The number of those with either a molecular or antigen positive case of the virus was 234,481 on Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 tests administered in North Carolina has now surpassed 3.4 million. The rate of positive tests as a percentage of all tests administered was 7.1 percent on Tuesday.
Of area counties, only Chowan, with a 11.6 percent positive rate, and Bertie County, with a 7.9 percent positive rate, had rates higher than the state’s. Pasquotank County had a 6.6 percent rate on Tuesday.