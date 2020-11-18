Two more area residents have died of complications from COVID-19, the region's health department said Wednesday.
One person died in Camden County and another died in Currituck County, ARHS said.
Both persons were over 65 and neither died during an ongoing facility outbreak of COVID, ARHS said. That means neither was a resident of either a nursing home or assisted living center.
The COVID-19 death in Camden was the fourth in the county and the first since August. The virus-related death in Currituck was the fifth in the county and first since early October.
Across ARHS' eight-county region, 128 COVID-related deaths have now been reported.
ARHS, meanwhile, reported that total COVID cases in the eight counties have grown to 4,267. Of that number, 274 were considered active on Wednesday. Pasquotank, with 66, and Bertie, with 56, had the highest and second-highest number of active cases. Currituck was third with 36.
Pasquotank also became the first county in ARHS' region to surpass 1,000 total cases this week. Hertford County is second with 927 total cases.
ARHS also reported Wednesday that 3,865 people who've contracted COVID in the eight-county region have now recovered from the disease. That's 90% of all cases.
By comparison, 276,132 of the 314,207 people statewide who had contracted COVID as of Monday have recovered from the disease — 87.8%.
North Carolina has seen its cases surge by 6,000 since Monday, increasing the statewide total to 320,862. That's after cases jumped by 3,885 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID continued Wednesday to be above 1,500.