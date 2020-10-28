Albemarle Regional Health Services reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the region on Wednesday, one at a Bertie County nursing home and the other at a Chowan County assisted living center.
ARHS said one person died of complications from COVID at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor. The second person also died of complications from the respiratory disease at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living in Edenton. Both persons were over 65, ARHS said.
The death at Edenton Primetime was the eighth there connected to COVID. ARHS reported the assisted living center had 39 total COVID cases on Friday, 25 involving residents and 14 involving staff.
The COVID death at Three Rivers was the 21st in Bertie County while the Edenton Primetime death was the 13th related to the virus in Chowan County. The COVID death toll in ARHS’ eight counties is now 118.
Statewide, the number of people who’ve died from a COVID outbreak at a nursing home rose to 1,697, while the number who’ve died from the virus at an assisted living center climbed to 437. That’s about 52% of the total 4,245 deaths from the virus in the state.
ARHS reported Wednesday that COVID cases in the eight-county region now total 3,757. Of that number, 265 were active. Pasquotank had the largest number of active cases: 117. Chowan was next with 51 active cases and Bertie was third with 28. No other county had more than 22.
Those persons considered to have recovered from COVID, meanwhile, rose to 3,374, or 89% of all cases. DHHS reported Monday that statewide, 231,611 persons had recovered after contracting COVID — 88% of cases.
The state, meanwhile, saw its second straight day of 2,000-plus new COVID cases on Wednesday. Total cases are now 266,136. The number of those hospitalized with the disease remained above 1,190.
Total tests administered for COVID in the state neared 4 million on Wednesday. The statewide rate of positive tests as a percentage of total tests fell to 6.9%. Among counties in ARHS’ region, the only two with recorded positive test rates were Pasquotank, with a 5.9% rate, and Chowan, with a 4.2% rate.